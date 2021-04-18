Chychrun produced an assist, three shots on net and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Chychrun fired a shot that Michael Bunting deflected in for the go-ahead goal four minutes into the third period. The 23-year-old Chychrun continues to extend his career high in points. He has 31 (13 goals, 18 helpers) to go with 124 shots, 73 blocks, 48 hits and 34 PIM through 45 appearances this season.