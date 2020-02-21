Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Sitting out Thursday

Chychrun is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and won't suit up in Thursday's game against St. Louis.

Chychrun came into the game deemed a game-time call with an undisclosed injury and won't be healthy enough to play. The 21-year-old had his injury classified as a lower-body issue, and the specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear. In his stead, Aaron Ness will draw into the lineup with Jordan Oesterle expected to ascend to the second power-play unit Thursday.