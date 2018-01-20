Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Slated to return Saturday
Chychrun (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blues.
The Coyotes will be happy to have Chychrun back in their lineup Saturday, as he's been one of Arizona's lone bright spots this season, notching one goal and eight points while firing 43 shots on net in 17 contests. The rookie blueliner has also averaged a whopping 22:18 of ice time over that span. He'll return to his role skating on the Coyotes' second pairing and first power-play unit against St. Louis.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Not playing Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Fires seven shots Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Picks up secondary helper Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Makes productive return•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Making debut Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Officially activated from injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...