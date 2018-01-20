Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Slated to return Saturday

Chychrun (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blues.

The Coyotes will be happy to have Chychrun back in their lineup Saturday, as he's been one of Arizona's lone bright spots this season, notching one goal and eight points while firing 43 shots on net in 17 contests. The rookie blueliner has also averaged a whopping 22:18 of ice time over that span. He'll return to his role skating on the Coyotes' second pairing and first power-play unit against St. Louis.