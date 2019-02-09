Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Slated to return

Chychrun (lower body) is expected to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Stars, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Chychrun has already been activated off of injured reserve, per the NHL media site, which is another sign that he will make his return. He should supply additional offensive prowess along the Coyotes' blue line, having recorded 11 points through 32 games this season, fourth among Arizona blueliners despite missing 22 tilts. Chychrun should immediately slot into one of the top pairs as well as a power-play unit.