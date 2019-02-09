Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Slated to return
Chychrun (lower body) is expected to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Stars, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Chychrun has already been activated off of injured reserve, per the NHL media site, which is another sign that he will make his return. He should supply additional offensive prowess along the Coyotes' blue line, having recorded 11 points through 32 games this season, fourth among Arizona blueliners despite missing 22 tilts. Chychrun should immediately slot into one of the top pairs as well as a power-play unit.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Game-time call for Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Considered day-to-day•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Not traveling with team•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Doesn't embark on road trip•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...