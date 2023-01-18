Chychrun logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.
Chychrun set up a Nick Bjugstad tally in the second period to get the Coyotes on the board. This was Chychrun's fifth helper in his last five games. He's up to 23 points, 88 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 38 hits and a plus-6 rating through 28 contests while playing on the Coyotes' top pairing.
