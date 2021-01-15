Chychrun notched two assists and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Chychrun had a hand in goals by Conor Garland and Clayton Keller, the former coming on the power play. The 22-year-old Chychrun surged offensively in his last 10 games last year, producing seven points before his regular season ended with an injury. He looks poised to maintain that momentum in 2020-21 after his multi-point season debut. Chychrun had a career-best 26 points to go with 75 hits and 95 blocked shots last year, so he can be counted on in deeper formats as a well-rounded depth option.