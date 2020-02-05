Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Snaps 10-game drought

Chychrun recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Chychrun went 10 games without a point before he earned the secondary helper on Conor Garland's goal Tuesday. In that span, Chychrun has 24 shots, 21 blocked shots and 10 hits. For the season, the defenseman has matched his career high of 20 points, and he's added 123 shots, 89 blocks and 59 hits in 55 appearances. The solid non-scoring numbers prove the 21-year-old can help fantasy owners even when his offense isn't strong.