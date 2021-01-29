Chychrun recorded an assist, three shots on goal, a pair of hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Chychrun set up Christian Dvorak for the Coyotes' first goal of the game. The helper ended a three-game point drought for Chychrun, which isn't all his fault -- the Coyotes scored only two goals as a team over that span. The 22-year-old blueliner has six points, 21 shots, 13 hits and 11 blocked shots through eight games. He's turned into a capable all-around blueliner in 2020-21.