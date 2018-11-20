Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Status will go down to wire
Chychrun (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's home clash against the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Chychrun just cannot seem to stay healthy, as he sustained an upper-body injury after making his long-awaited return from an ACL tear last Wednesday. The Florida native remains on injured reserve, but we can picture him being activated if he looks good in the next on-ice session.
