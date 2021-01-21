Chychrun notched an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on net in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Chychrun's season-opening point streak is now at four games. He got his assist Wednesday when Phil Kessel deflected his shot past Marc-Andre Fleury. Through four games, Chychrun has compiled a goal, four helpers, 12 shots on goal, eight hits and five blocks. He's doing it all in a top-pairing role for the Coyotes, and fantasy managers should be taking notice while the streak rolls on.