Chychrun notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

Chychrun has four points over his last three games as he continues to thrive in a top-pairing role. Despite the lopsided loss, he finished Wednesday with a plus-1 rating, and he's been in the black in four of eight games since making his season debut. The 24-year-old blueliner has three goals, four assists, 34 shots on net, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating this season.