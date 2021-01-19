Chychrun posted a power-play assist and four hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Chychrun has gotten on the scoresheet in all three of the Coyotes' games this year, racking up a goal and three helpers so far. Two of his points have come on the power play, and he may be in line for more minutes with the extra man while Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is sidelined for at least four weeks. Chychrun will also absorb some extra time at even strength -- that bodes well for his fantasy outlook in his first real chance to be a top-pairing defenseman.