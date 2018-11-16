Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still considered day-to-day
Chychrun (upper body) remains day-to-day despite his placement on injured reserve, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet noted that it's still too early to know whether or not he will be available for next Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, but he can't be ruled out for the contest at this point either. Regardless of if he plays in that contest or not, it appears the blueliner's stay on injured reserve will be fairly short.
