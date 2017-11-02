Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still no return timeline
Chychrun's (knee) status hasn't changed and there is still no return timeline in place, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Chychrun's been skating for over a week, so while there isn't a firm return date, he's clearly moving in the right direction. Additionally, he's obviously avoided any setbacks following his August surgery. When healthy, Chychrun is a candidate to provide value in deep settings, but it's still a wait-and-see situation right now.
More News
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Hits ice from first time since knee surgery•
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Recovery ahead of schedule•
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Appears on IR•
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't begin skating for several more weeks•
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: May not be lost for entire season•
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Undergoes successful surgery•
