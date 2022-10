Chychrun (wrist) is still week-to-week, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Chychrun has joined the Coyotes on their road trip through Eastern Canada but is still recovering from offseason surgery and hasn't played at all in the 2022-23 season. Chychrun led all defensemen in 2020-21 with 18 goals but injuries hampered him last season as he managed only seven goals and 21 points in 47 contests.