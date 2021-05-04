Chychrun scored a power-play goal on a game-high nine shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Chychrun restored a one-goal advantage for the Coyotes with his tally early in the second period. The defenseman has scored 17 times and added 21 assists in 53 contests this season. He's also produced 12 power-play points, 165 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 58 hits and a minus-4 rating in a top-pairing role.