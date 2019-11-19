Play

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Strikes on power play

Chychrun scored a power-play, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

The defenseman scored at 10:47 of the second period, accounting for the last goal of the game. Chychrun has five goals, three assists, 50 shots on goal and 32 blocked through 22 games this season.

