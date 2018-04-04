Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Suffers lower-body injury

Chychrun (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Flames.

Chychrun endured this injury when he took Michael Frolik's knee collided with the back of his leg. It was a scary moment, but Chychrun was able to skate off under his own power before going directly to the dressing room. If Chychrun is unable to go Thursday against Vancouver, expect Freddie Hamilton to slot into his place.