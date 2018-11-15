Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Suffers upper-body injury

Chychrun won't be in action versus the Predators on Thursday, as he is day-to-day due to an upper-body issue.

Chychrun was just one game into his return from a knee injury that had kept him sidelined since last April and will now head back to the press box. Coach Rick Tocchet called the blueliner day-to-day, so it's possible he will be ready in time to face Boston on Saturday. If Alex Goligoski (lower body) is unable to play, Russian defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin would figure to slot into the lineup.