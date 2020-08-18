Chychrun scored a power-play goal Monday during the Coyotes' 7-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4 of their first-round series.

His first career playoff point was an impressive effort, as Chychrun picked the top corner past Philipp Grubauer from the top of the circle, but it came after Arizona was already in a 4-0 hole in the second period. Chychrun had a bit of a breakout regular season before the shutdown, but the 22-year-old may need to do a lot more if the Coyotes are going to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday.