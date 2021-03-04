Chychrun recorded a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Chychrun had the secondary helper on Nick Schmaltz's second-period tally. With five points in his last five outings, Chychrun is rolling on offense. He's at five goals and 11 helpers in 22 appearances overall. In non-scoring categories, the 22-year-old blueliner has 59 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 31 hits and 18 PIM, which gives his fantasy value a boost.