Chychrun logged an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Chychrun hasn't scored in seven games, but he's racked up seven assists in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to thrive in a top-pairing role. He has three goals, 10 helpers, 52 shots on net, 19 hits, 19 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating. Fantasy managers who were patiently awaiting his return over the first six weeks of the season have been rewarded with his well-rounded play since his season debut Nov. 21.