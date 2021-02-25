Chychrun scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Chychrun netted the Coyotes' second goal of the game to bring them within one of the Ducks during the third period. The 22-year-old defenseman continues to bring a solid overall game with five tallies, nine helpers, 51 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 25 hits through 19 appearances. He's picked up three points in his last two outings after going without a point in the three games before that.