Chychrun scored two goals on six shots, added an assist, blocked three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.
Chychrun played a key role in a comeback effort that saw the Coyotes fall short. The 23-year-old blueliner has racked up 16 goals and 35 points through 49 appearances this year. The Florida native has added 143 shots on goal, 82 blocked shots, 55 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-2 rating in his breakout campaign.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Leads all defenseman in goals•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Produces helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Sets up game-winning goal•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Bulges twine with man advantage•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Three straight multi-point games•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Distributes two power-play assists•