Chychrun scored two goals on six shots, added an assist, blocked three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.

Chychrun played a key role in a comeback effort that saw the Coyotes fall short. The 23-year-old blueliner has racked up 16 goals and 35 points through 49 appearances this year. The Florida native has added 143 shots on goal, 82 blocked shots, 55 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-2 rating in his breakout campaign.