Chychrun recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Chychrun had a hand in goals by Lawson Crouse and Johan Larsson on Wednesday. Over his last three games, Chychrun has surged with three goals and four helpers. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 29 points, 110 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 42 hits and 32 PIM through 40 appearances. He's produced a career-best scoring output in a breakout season.