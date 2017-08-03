Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Undergoes knee surgery
Chychrun is out indefinitely after having knee surgery Thursday
The team did not release details regarding the nature of the injury, stating only that Chychrun is expected to make a full recovery. It is unclear whether the blueliner will be available for the start of the 2017-18 season -- Arizona will provide an update once training camp kicks off on Sept. 14.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Paints net with blast from point•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Finishes with three-point night•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Likely to be scratched against Flames•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Picks up two points•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Leaves Friday's contest with apparent injury•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...