Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Undergoes knee surgery

Chychrun is out indefinitely after having knee surgery Thursday

The team did not release details regarding the nature of the injury, stating only that Chychrun is expected to make a full recovery. It is unclear whether the blueliner will be available for the start of the 2017-18 season -- Arizona will provide an update once training camp kicks off on Sept. 14.

