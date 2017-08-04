Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Undergoes successful surgery

Chychrun's knee surgery Thursday has been deemed a success, though the Coyotes will not have another update on his condition until training camp begins Sep. 14.

The Florida native defied the odds by cracking the Opening Night roster for the 'Yotes in 2016, his draft year. As the 16th overall selection, Chychrun acquainted himself with the parent club rather quickly, having recorded a point in the first three games. He's a mobile puck pusher from the blue line and has adequate size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, so there's reason to believe that Chychrun could improve upon his 20 points and minus-14 rating over 68 games as a rookie. Still, we'll have to wait to see what kind of return timeline he's looking at in order to fairly gauge where he may be taken in fantasy drafts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...