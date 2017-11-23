Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Updated to week-to-week

Chychrun (knee) is now "week-to-week" according to general manager John Chayka, Arizona Sports' Craig Morgan reports.

After undergoing knee surgery in August, Chychrun is ahead of schedule and practicing with the team. He is still weeks away from returning as he continues to rehab and get back into shape, and the Coyotes could certainly use him on their blue line. The promising 19-year-old averaged over 16 minutes per game last year, and scored 20 points in 68 games. Based on the timeline given, Chychrun is unlikely to return until December or January, but his return to the ice is certainly good news.