Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't be rushed back despite rehab progress

Chychrun (knee) is ahead of schedule, but the Coyotes will not rush him back, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

As noted by Morgan, the team's first-round pick (2016) will be six months removed from ACL surgery by the time the regular season rolls around. Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet told reporters, "we're going to stay on schedule," but it's unclear what exactly the team has in mind in terms of a return date for Chychrun. Perhaps there will be more clarity on the situation closer to the Coyotes' Oct. 4 regular-season road opener in Dallas.