Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't begin skating for several more weeks
According to general manager John Chayka, Chychrun (knee) is still "a few weeks away from skating," Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The 2016 first-round pick underwent knee surgery in early August that would have ended most players' seasons, but he's determined to return to the Coyotes' lineup before the 2017-18 campaign comes to an end. The American blueliner flashed a ton of potential during his rookie season last year, notching 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 68 games despite averaging just 31 seconds of power-play time per contest. Chychrun can probably be passed over in re-draft leagues, but he's definitely worth a stash in keeper formats.
