Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't play against Jets
Chychrun (hip) will miss Monday's meeting with Winnipeg, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Chychrun was sidelined for the Yotes last six contests due to his hip problem. While coach Rick Tocchet indicated the defenseman is nearing a return to the lineup, he didn't provide a specific recovery timeline. Once given the green light, Chychrun figures to get back to logging over 22 minutes per night on the top pairing.
