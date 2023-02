Chychrun (not injury related) won't play this week, per Todd Walsh of Bally Sports Arizona.

The Coyotes play eight times, including a matchup with Nashville on Monday, before the Mar. 3 trade deadline. If he isn't moved before then, Chychrun could be sitting for a little while longer. He has accounted for seven goals, 28 points, 114 shots on goal, 56 blocks and 43 hits in 36 contests this campaign.