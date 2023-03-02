Voracek (concussion) is not expected to resume his NHL career, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports, resulting in Arizona acquiring his contract from Columbus on Thursday along with a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Jon Gillies.

The biggest news here is that Voracek has likely played his final NHL game due to his concussion problems. If that's truly the case, Voracek will eventually retire when his contract expires after the 2023-24 campaign having logged 1058 games for the Flyers and Blue Jackets in which he racked up 223 goals and 583 assists. By taking on Voracek's contract, the Coyotes won't have to worry about reaching the cap floor next season.