Jenik scored twice and added two assists in OHL Hamilton's 7-5 win over Barrie on Monday.

The combination of Jenik (14 points) and Los Angeles second-rounder Arthur Kaliyev (19 points) has been unstoppable over the course of Hamilton's first nine games. Jenik remains a work in progress, but his potential in undeniable. He was originally a third round selection (65th overall) of Arizona in 2018 and signed his entry-level contract in March.