Jenik (lower-body) will not return after being injured in the Czech Republic's game against the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Monday.

Jenik crumbled to the ice clutching his knee after a collision with Islanders prospect Jacob Pivonka as the buzzer sounded to end the second period. It seemed like an innocent play, but Jenik appeared to be in a ton of pain and the club quickly announced he would not return. It's a crushing blow for a Czech team that is already massively shorthanded as the round-robin portion of the tournament comes to a conclusion. Jenik -- a third round selection of Arizona in 2018 -- is currently fifth in OHL scoring with 56 points in 27 games.