Coyotes' Jan Jenik: Inks entry-level contract
Jenik signed an entry-level deal with the Coyotes, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Jenik was taken by Arizona in the third round -- 65th overall -- of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old is an intriguing offensive player currently playing for the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL, where he registered 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 27 appearances. Jenik will likely report to AHL Tucson soon now that Hamilton was eliminated from the OHL playoffs Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...