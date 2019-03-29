Jenik signed an entry-level deal with the Coyotes, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Jenik was taken by Arizona in the third round -- 65th overall -- of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old is an intriguing offensive player currently playing for the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL, where he registered 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 27 appearances. Jenik will likely report to AHL Tucson soon now that Hamilton was eliminated from the OHL playoffs Wednesday.