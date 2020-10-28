Jenik (knee) will start the 2020-21 season on loan with Imatran Kettera of the Finnish second tier, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

After suffering a knee injury during the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships, it appears Jenik is finally ready to get back into competitive matches. The center should get a chance to secure a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp but figures to be a long shot. As such, fantasy players should expect the 20-year-old Czech to spend some time in the minors or back overseas this year.