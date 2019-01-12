Jenik scored his first OHL goal in OHL Hamilton's 6-5 victory over Flint on Friday.

The marker came in Jenik's second game with the club. Originally a draft pick of Flint, Hamilton acquired Jenik's rights last week and he agreed to come over from his native Czech Republic shortly after. Jenik picked up a pair of assists in three games in the recently completed World Junior Championship. The 65th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Jenik is an intriguing offensive player who is learning the finer points of the game. The Coyotes have to be ecstatic that he decided to head to North America.