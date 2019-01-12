Coyotes' Jan Jenik: On board in OHL
Jenik scored his first OHL goal in OHL Hamilton's 6-5 victory over Flint on Friday.
The marker came in Jenik's second game with the club. Originally a draft pick of Flint, Hamilton acquired Jenik's rights last week and he agreed to come over from his native Czech Republic shortly after. Jenik picked up a pair of assists in three games in the recently completed World Junior Championship. The 65th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Jenik is an intriguing offensive player who is learning the finer points of the game. The Coyotes have to be ecstatic that he decided to head to North America.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...