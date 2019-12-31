Coyotes' Jan Jenik: Out indefinitely
Jenik will be out indefinitely after sustaining a knee injury at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships. Arizona general manager John Chayka told reporters, "Our doctors are reviewing his MRI and we'll work with his agent on a plan. He will be out indefinitely," Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Jenik was having a fantastic junior season, as he racked up 22 goals and 34 helpers in 27 games with OHL Hamilton. The 19-year-old was selected by the Yotes in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft and was expected to compete for a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign. This injury could push back Jenik's NHL debut by a year.
