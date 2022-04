Jenik posted an assist and four hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Jenik entered Saturday with four goals in 12 NHL games in the last two campaigns. The 21-year-old finally added an assist to the mix when he helped out on a Janis Moser game-tying goal late in the third period. Jenik has three points, 16 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-4 rating in 11 contests this season, and he'll likely close out the year in a fourth-line role.