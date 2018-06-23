Coyotes' Jan Jenik: Project forward drafted by nabbed in Round 3

Jenik was drafted 65th overall by the Coyotes at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Jenik had an up-and-down season. He played very well for the Czech Republic at the U18 Ivan Hlinka tournament but missed time during the middle of the year with an illness and struggled upon returning. Jenik has a nice set of hands and has displayed above-average finishing ability. He's a decent skater, though he doesn't have the wheels to break a game open. Jenik's 6-foot-1 frame is intriguing, but he played this past season at a shade under 170 pounds and he needs to bulk up considerably in the coming years. Jenik is a project, albeit it one with some potential.