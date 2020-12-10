Jenik will rejoin the Coyotes ahead of training camp following the conclusion of his loan stint with Finnish club Imatran Kettera, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Jenik recorded five goals and three helpers in seven games with Imatran. Selected by the Coyotes in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old center will get a chance to secure a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp but should probably be considered a long shot and figures to spend some time in the minors during the 2020-21 campaign.