Jenik scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Jenik filled an empty net versus the Sharks on Friday, but he beat a goalie for the first time at the NHL level Saturday. He squeezed in a second-period shot past Alexei Melnichuk for the Coyotes' third goal. Jenik scored in both of his appearances in a cup of coffee with the Coyotes, and he should be set to compete for a larger role next season.