Coyotes' Jan Jenik: Won't return this season
Jenik (knee) is "progressing well" after surgery but will be out until this summer, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Jenik had a dominant season with OHL Hamilton, scoring 22 goals and 56 points in just 27 games. He also tallied three points in three World Junior games with the Czech team before suffering a knee injury. His surgery will put him a step back in his development and potentially delay his NHL timeline.
