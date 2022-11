Moser logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Moser has an assist in three straight games, with the last two helpers coming on the power play. It's his longest point streak of the young season. The 22-year-old defenseman has a goal, seven helpers (six on the power play), 15 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 14 appearances.