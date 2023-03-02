Moser notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Moser snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on how Moser responds to a larger role over the rest of the season after the Coyotes dealt Jakob Chychrun to the Senators and Shayne Gostisbehere to the Hurricanes on Wednesday. Through 61 outings so far, Moser has 22 points, 64 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 58 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-17 rating.