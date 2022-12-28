Moser scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.
Moser's second-period marker stood as the game-winner. His offense has fallen off a cliff in December -- he has three points in 13 contests this month. The Coyotes' usage of seven defensemen and the success of Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun have combined to limit Moser's chances on offense. The 22-year-old is at a career-high 16 points with 37 shots on net, 31 hits, 64 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 33 games.
