Moser collected two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

The performance ended a brutal 17-game point drought for Moser, who saw his ice time dwindle during his struggles. With Jakob Chychrun seemingly on his way out of town and Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) potentially sidelined until March, however, the 23-year-old Moser has a golden opportunity to re-establish himself as part of the future on the Arizona blue line alongside the surging Juuso Valimaki.