Moser notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Moser showed some offensive upside in November with a goal and eight assists over 14 outings. The 23-year-old occasionally receives power-play time, but that appears to be out of the equation with Juuso Valimaki back from a mouth injury. Moser is up to 11 points, 20 shots on net, 21 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 22 appearances this season.