Moser logged an assist, blocked four shots and doled out two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Moser ended a four-game point drought with his helper Saturday. There was a bit of a vacuum for key minutes on the Coyotes' blue line following the trades of Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere, but Juuso Valiamki has done a better job of picking up the slack than Moser, who has five helpers through 10 games in March. The 23-year-old Moser is up to 26 points, 70 shots on net, 110 blocked shots, 67 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 70 appearances, serving as a more reliable two-way defender than Valimaki.